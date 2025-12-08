Cinnabon worker fired after racist outburst directed at customers goes viral

A Cinnabon worker in Wisconsin has been fired after a racist outburst directed at two customers went viral. A video showing part of the incident was posted on TikTok and shows the white employee cursing and taunting at the customers…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.