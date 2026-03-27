Chesney the kangaroo scales tall fence and flees petting zoo for three days on the lam

Chesney the kangaroo jumped an eight-foot fence to escape his petting zoo in Wisconsin, spending three days on the lam. The young marsupial was spooked by stray dogs and went on the run last week. Sleepless nights followed for his…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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