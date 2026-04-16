Cameras in courtrooms stir debate from baby Lindbergh kidnapping to OJ and Charlie Kirk's killing

Cameras in U.S. courtrooms have offered the world a portal into the inner workings of notorious criminal proceedings. They’ve been present at the Lindbergh kidnapping trial, O.J. Simpson’s double murder case and numerous other high profile cases. Yet restrictions remain…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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