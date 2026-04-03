Bombing civilian power infrastructure — as President Donald Trump has threatened to do — is a war crime under a widely accepted interpretation of international law, thoughexperts said there is some gray area, and a prosecution of US officials is unlikely.

“Bombing civilian power infrastructure is a war crime.”
Source: Politifacts.com



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