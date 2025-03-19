Blizzard conditions hit the Midwest while wildfires and tornadoes threaten Central US
Another storm system is affecting millions of people in the middle of the U.S. Parts of the Midwest and Great Plains faced blizzard conditions Wednesday and a broad swath of neighboring states are at risk of high winds and wildfires.…
SBC Girls All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:52 PM
Name School #No. Height 1st Team Anna Fronk Bangor 3 5’7″ Aubrey Langrehr Bangor 1 5’8″ […]
Shie, Edwin “Eddie” Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:36 PM
Edwin “Eddie” Shie, age 90, of Tomah, WI, passed away at Serenity House in Tomah on Wednesday March 19th, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, 11:00 A.M. at the St. Michael the Archangel […]
Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:16 PM
Mile Bluff Hosts Successful Open House at New Gateway Center in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 6:59 PM
On Saturday, March 15, Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomed the community to an exciting open house event at its brand-new Mile Bluff Gateway Center in Mauston. The Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building, has been completely […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man accused of dropping one-year-old from second story balcony (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man is accused of dropping an infant from a second-story porch. Prosecutors say the 1-year-old girl was injured when 31-year-old Jaimann Eiland […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 19, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Bucks start their West Coast road trip with a loss at Golden State – The NCAA basketball tournament is underway with a pair of First Four matchups on Tuesday night – The Packers add some wide receiver depth with a free agent signing […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 19, 2025 at 8:47 AM
St. Croix Chairman says tribes ready to defend sovereignty and rights amid DC uncertainty (MADISON) St. Croix Chippewa Tribal Chair Thomas Fowler did not mention the Trump administration by name during the annual State of the Tribes address on […]
Health Fair coming Up this Week in Lake Delton Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center in Lake Delton on Thursday, March 20 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
State of the Tribes Address is Tuesday (MADISON) The annual State of the Tribes Address is today at the Capitol. The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council selects a tribal leader to deliver the annual address on behalf of Wisconsin’s 11 federally […]
