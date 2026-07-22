At the Madison Public Market, you’ll need to pay to park
Market promotional materials have touted the 106 parking spaces. Now signs informing visitors how to pay through the nationwide app ParkMobile have appeared.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Fatal fall at Devils Lake (BARABOO) A fatal fall at Devil’s Lake State Park. It happened early Tuesday afternoon along the Devil’s Doorway Trail. Witnesses told emergency responders that the man fell about 75 feet before rolling down a […]
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WRN Daily: WisDems want WEC to rescind absentee ballot guidance
by bhague@wrn.com on July 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
If a candidate you’ve already voted for in Wisconsin’s August primary has dropped out, you may not get a do-over. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin wants the Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind guidance that prohibits voters from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Exciting events set for midweek at EAA AirVenture (OSHKOSH) Some fantastic shows are set for this weekend at E A A AirVenture. Spokesman Dick Knapinski says the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the British military team, will be performing this weekend. […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 22, 2026 at 10:54 AM
The Brewers saw their four-game win streak come to an end, falling to the New York Mets 4-0 – Bucks rookie guard Brayden Burries has been named to the 2026 NBA All-Summer League First Team – The start of NFL Training Camps is fast […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 21, 2026 at 8:10 PM
Gale force winds keep SS Badger docked overnight (MANITOWOC) Strong winds over Lake Michigan forced the S.S. Badger to remain docked overnight. After learning that there were gale-force winds causing waves of up to 14 feet, the Lake Michigan […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 7-21-26
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2026 at 5:14 PM
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Kochie, Wilma K. Age 78 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM
Wilma K. Kochie, 78, of Mauston, WI, passed away on July 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was the daughter of Lee and Ruby (Smith) Walls and was born on March 3, 1948, in Morrisvale, West Virginia. Wilma graduated from Scott High […]
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Barnharst, Michael A. “Barny” Age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2026 at 2:42 PM
Michael “Barny” A. Barnharst, age 74, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on July 9, 2026, in New Lisbon. He was the son of Allen and Mary Lou (Robinson) Barnharst and was born on February 20, 1952. […]
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WRN Daily: Pilots will be rocking their wings to land at AirVenture this week
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 21, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Things can get hectic in the airspace around AirVenture in Oshkosh. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says pilots heading to Whittman Regional Airport have plenty of homework to do. “There are things called notice to airmen or notice to air […]
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