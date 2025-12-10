AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Arden Cho seizes her golden moment after Hollywood heartbreak
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Jury selection in trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan begins Thursday (MILWAUKEE) Jury selection begins Thursday in the federal trial of a Milwaukee County judge. Judge Hannah Dugan is accused of trying to help undocumented immigrant […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 10, 2025 at 12:05 PM
State Journal: Madison Metro faces $5.8 million budget shortfall (MADISON) Covering a budget shortfall for Madison Metro. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the city’s bus system is $5.8 million in the red, a shortfall that’s […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2025 at 11:52 AM
The Packers are back on the practice field today, getting ready for Sunday’s game at Denver – Keisean Nixon went freelancing on the Packers final defensive play and they’re glad he did – What a story Bo Melton has been this […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2025 at 11:50 AM
The Basketball Badgers return to Big Ten action, facing Nebraska in Lincoln tonight – The Badger women host San Diego later this morning in Madison – Brewers second baseman Brice Turang will play for Team USA in the World Baseball […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs Bradyn’s Law creating criminal penalties for sextortion (WESTON) Surrounded by family, community members and lawmakers, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed legislation creating criminal penalties for those who extort intimate […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2025 at 11:37 AM
Keisean Nixon’s interception of Caleb Williams in the final minute on Sunday was the first pick by a Packers cornerback this season – Rivalry’s are better when teams have something to play for. Sunday’s Packers/Bears […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2025 at 11:34 AM
Week 14 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chargers knocking off the Eagles in overtime – The Packers resume workouts on Wednesday, getting ready for Sunday’s game at Denver – Baseball America has named the Milwaukee […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 8, 2025 at 9:39 PM
The Packers quickly turn their attention to the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday – River Falls heads to the NCAA Div-3 football quarterfinals on Saturday – Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is the Big Ten’s Player of the Week […]
Health Care Power of Attorney Informational Coming up December 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2025 at 4:20 PM
If you’re 18 or older, make sure you have your Health Care Power of Attorney in place — and Mile Bluff can help! Next week, Mile Bluff’s medical social workers will be at Delton Family Medical Center on Monday, December 15, from […]
