Air traffic controllers didn't warn a B-52 bomber crew about a nearby airliner, the Air Force says
The U.S. Air Force says air traffic controllers at Minot International Airport in North Dakota failed to warn a military B-52 bomber crew about a nearby commercial plane. A SkyWest pilot performed a sharp turn, startling passengers, to avoid colliding…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee Fire Department to celebrate 150th anniversary with September event (MILWAUKEE) A special birthday celebration for the Milwaukee Fire Department. The department will hold a 150th anniversary party September 13th at Henry Maier Festival […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 22, 2025 at 11:21 AM
Brewers win 11th in a row, now have best record in Major League Baseball
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Woman arrested for animal neglect after multiple dead dogs found at her home (MADISON) A Madison woman is arrested for animal neglect after the discovery of multiple deceased dogs at her home. Madison Police report the 39-year-old woman was arrested […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 21, 2025 at 9:37 PM
Brewers go for 11 wins in a row in Seattle tonight, Packers start training camp on Wednesday.
-
Mauston Common Council Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 7:02 PM
7-22 Mauston Common Council Agenda
-
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 7-13 thru 7-20
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 6:59 PM
7/13 Deputies responded to a call regarding the report of a passenger in a vehicle pointing a gun at a motorist on US Highway 14 near Three Chimney Road. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver and passenger were issued […]
-
Tomah/SBC 16U American Legion Baseball Team Comes up Short in 3rd State bid
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 6:15 PM
The Tomah/SBC 16U American Legion baseball team will not defend their 2024 State Championship. They gave it a good run in the West Salem regional going 3-2 with wins over West Salem 2-1, La Crosse A’s 8-5 and Sparta 10-0, Tomah lost to […]
-
Fatal Accident in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 6:12 PM
On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 2:43 p.m., the Juneau County Communication Center received a report of a reckless driver, initially called in by the Adams County Communication Center. The complaint stated that a Tesla was swerving, […]
-
Scheppa, Robert “Bob” Alva Age 86 of New Lisbon and Formerly of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Robert “Bob” Alva Scheppa, age 86 of New Lisbon, formerly of Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Bob was the son of Alva and Dorothy (Betthauser) Scheppa and was born on May […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.