Minnesota lawmaker to resign after being convicted of felony burglary
Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s lawyer says that she will resign after she was convicted of burglary. The Democratic first-term senator broke into her estranged stepmother’s home and told police she was looking for her father’s belongings. She was then…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 21, 2025 at 9:37 PM
Brewers go for 11 wins in a row in Seattle tonight, Packers start training camp on Wednesday.
Scheppa, Robert “Bob” Alva Age 86 of New Lisbon and Formerly of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Robert “Bob” Alva Scheppa, age 86 of New Lisbon, formerly of Camp Douglas, passed away on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Bob was the son of Alva and Dorothy (Betthauser) Scheppa and was born on May […]
High Speed Chase Leads to Drug Arrest in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 4:10 PM
On Thursday, July 17, 2025, at approximately 12:09 PM a Deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the 3100 block of CTH Z, Town of Springville, Adams County after observing it pass through the road closed […]
Hillsboro Man Wanted for Tampering with Electric Monitoring Device
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 4:09 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a Warrant for Ryan C Hodge a convicted sex offender. Hodge is on active electronic monitoring through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. On July 18, 2025, Hodge tampered with his electronic […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-21-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2025 at 2:02 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man accused of killing Dodgeville woman officially charged in Iowa County (DODGEVILLE) A man accused of killing a Dodgeville woman and leaving the state with her body has been officially charged in her death. 23-year-old Gavin Thompson of Dodgeville […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 21, 2025 at 10:41 AM
Brewers win their 10th straight, Packers start training camp this week
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Watch out for scam tickets to fake concerts, says BBB (UNDATED) Be careful before you buy tickets to see your favorite artist this season. Wisconsin Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller says scammers have been making up entirely fake […]
New D-Day exhibit now open at the State Veterans Museum in Madison
by Raymond Neupert on July 18, 2025 at 10:14 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with State Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski about the newly opened exhibit on Wisconsinites who fought and died on D-Day during the invasion of Normandy.
