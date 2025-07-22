Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said President Donald Trump’s tariffs will bring in enough revenue to “pay off our deficit.” Independent analyses say this claim is unsupported.
Tariffs are “going to pay off our deficit.”
Source: Politifacts.com
by bhague@wrn.com on July 22, 2025
Pfaff Headed to State Patrol
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2025
Today, The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department says farewell—but not goodbye—to Deputy Rob Pfaff on his last day with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office after 17 years of dedicated service to our department and the community. […]
Local Players Have Success at Football All-Star Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2025
A couple of local athletes competed in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (Small Schools) all-star game this past Saturday. Mauston’s Hayden Gyllin played for the Northern squad while Royall’s Jackson Bender played for the […]
Juneau County Road Construction Update – Plan Ahead!
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2025
We want to remind residents and those traveling through Juneau County that the following roads are currently under construction. Please plan an alternate route and allow extra time for travel: County Highway K – Local Traffic Only through […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-22-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2025
by Raymond Neupert on July 22, 2025
Milwaukee Fire Department to celebrate 150th anniversary with September event (MILWAUKEE) A special birthday celebration for the Milwaukee Fire Department. The department will hold a 150th anniversary party September 13th at Henry Maier Festival […]
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 22, 2025
Brewers win 11th in a row, now have best record in Major League Baseball
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 22, 2025
Woman arrested for animal neglect after multiple dead dogs found at her home (MADISON) A Madison woman is arrested for animal neglect after the discovery of multiple deceased dogs at her home. Madison Police report the 39-year-old woman was arrested […]
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 21, 2025
Brewers go for 11 wins in a row in Seattle tonight, Packers start training camp on Wednesday.
