A video of military vehicles in Chicago isn’t proof of preparation for a National Guard deployment. The TikTok user who originally posted the video said she lied about the military being in the city.

An Aug. 23 video shows “the military’s already showing up in Chicago” before a potential National Guard deployment.
Source: Politifacts.com



