A Jan. 5 USPS letter provided employee guidance about working during epidemics, hurricanes and civil unrest. Social posts spun that into conspiracy theories. The letter is not unprecedented; similar ones were sent in 2020.
A letter sent to postal service employees about working during emergencies such as civil unrest is a sign that President Donald Trump will impose martial law.
WRN Daily: Assembly approves proposed amendments to Wisconsin Constitution
by Bob Hague on January 15, 2026 at 3:05 PM
Wisconsin voters may have a chance to this fall to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to gather in worship. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) said it stems from actions by the Evers’ administration took early in the COVID-19 […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Bullet found in restroom of Kenosha County high school (PADDOCK LAKE) A bullet is found in a southeast Wisconsin high school. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the single bullet was located Wednesday in a boy’s restroom […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 15, 2026 at 12:09 PM
Jeff Hafley continues to interview for vacant head coaching positions around the NFL – The Packers get bounced in the Wild Card playoffs, was their season a failure? — Packers WR Jayden Reed says he’d like to see the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Still no word on the future of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, but the more time that passes could lead you to believe that the two sides are working on LaFleur’s return — ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
High school students walk out of classes, protest against ICE at Capitol (MADISON) High school students protest against ICE at the State Capitol. Students from Madison West and Madison East walked out of classes Wednesday afternoon and marched to […]
No Human Fatalities in Lyndon Township House Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 8:41 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/13
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 60 Necedah 41 (Malekai Simpson 22points to lead Hillsboro, Luke Murphy 14 to lead Necedah) New Lisbon 49 Cashton 45 Bangor 73 Wonewoc-Center 64 Mauston 76 Viroqua 57 (Jase Navis 30points) Nekoosa 56 Amherst 50 Westfield 76 […]
Royall Holds Off Fighting Brookwood Team in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:48 PM
The Royall Panther boys basketball team held off a feisty Brookwood Falcons basketball team Tuesday night 64-48. Royall could never pull away completely from the Falcons in the game. Dylan Velazquez led the Panthers with 22points while John […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-14-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:16 PM
ARREST OFFENSE REPORT 1-14-2026
