A Democratic farmer who’s running for Congress in New York state said milk prices “currently are no higher than they were in 1980’s.” In nominal terms, the price of milk has risen, but by far less than consumer prices overall.
Milk prices “currently are no higher than they were in 1980’s.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 31, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man who stole ambulance ruled competent to stand trial (WISCONSIN RAPIDS) The man who made national headlines when he stole a working ambulance in Wisconsin Rapids last month is competent for trial. A Wood County judge signed off on the evaluation […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:54 PM
The Brewers lose for first time of season, the Badger women lose in the WBIT tournament, and the Bucks are back in action tonight hosting Dallas.
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New law defines antisemitism in Wisconsin (MADISON) A new, highly debated state law codifies a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed the legislation last week. Wisconsin will use the International Holocaust Remembrance […]
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WRN Daily: New law defines antisemitism in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new, highly debated state law codifies a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed the legislation (AB 446) last week as Wisconsin Act 143. The bill’s author, Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison), spoke on […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Three Months Since Launching, Wisconsin’s New Film Office Is Just...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s new Film Office launched at the beginning of the year. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with its director Veronica Pope about how the film office and tax incentives will help Wisconsin, what makes the state a great place to shoot, […]
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Public Safety Alert: Fraudulent $100 Bills
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 7:13 PM
The City of Mauston has been made aware of fraudulent $100 bills currently circulating in the area. These counterfeit bills are particularly deceptive because they are being made using real U.S. currency (such as $10 bills) that have been […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-30-2026
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 7:10 PM
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started (UNDATED) Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already pitching the state as a competitive place to shoot movies and television. Director Veronica Pope says new […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already working to bring television and film productions to the state, using newly approved tax incentives to compete with other filming hotspots. Film Office Director Veronica Pope […]
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