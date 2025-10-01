A battle over health care and spending has led to an Oct. 1 federal government shutdown. Many services will continue, including FEMA’s response to hurricanes. Spending on other programs such as WIC is less certain.
Strand, Jerry Allen Age 81 of East Troy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2025 at 2:22 PM
Jerry Allen Strand, 81, (April 11, 1944 – September 29, 2025) of East Troy, passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2025. Jerry was a devoted dad to David (Andrea) Strand, Kurt (Cindy) Strand, and Sheri (Mathew) Polczynski. He was a proud […]
Bellows, James “Jim” Age 80 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2025 at 2:21 PM
James “Jim” Bellows, age 80, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station with Rev. […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-1-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Village clerk/treasurer accused of embezzlement (HUSTISFORD) A village official in Dodge County is accused of embezzlement. Hustisford clerk/treasurer Kim Hopfinger was taken into custody Monday. After an audit revealed substantial financial […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 1, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers were in the office on Tuesday, reviewing the film from Sunday’s tie with Dallas – The Packers defense was outstanding the first two weeks of the season, but they’ve dealt with a lack of pass pressure the last two weeks.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 1, 2025 at 10:52 AM
MLB’s Wildcard playoffs are underway, while the Brewers wait to see who they’ll meet in the divisional playoffs – The Packers are in their bye week, hoping to get healthy – Danny O’Neil is getting most of the first team […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republican lawmakers take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana (MADISON) At the Capital, a group of Republican lawmakers are once again trying to pass a medical marijuana bill. Wausau assemblyman Pat Snyder says it’s important to get […]
Mauston Wins Both Matchup in Home Triangular
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball Team picked up two non-conference wins Monday night before their big conference matchup in the Dells on Thursday. Mauston was able to get by Tri-County 2-0 (25-22 & 25-17). Lilly Wilke and Bre Heller […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-30-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 2:19 PM
