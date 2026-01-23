A 51-year-old man shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, a hospital record obtained by AP shows
A 51-year-old man shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, a hospital record obtained by AP shows.
WRN Deep Dive: Exploding the myth of “exploding trees”
by Bob Hague on January 23, 2026 at 8:57 PM
If you’ve opened social media or listened to the news lately, you’ve probably heard about ‘exploding trees’ due to cold temperatures. A TikTok video from Muskego arborist Jonathan Roberts explains what’s really going […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM
50+ people evacuated from apartment building with no heat or water (MILWAUKEE) Over 50 people are forced out of an unsafe Milwaukee apartment building prior to the arrival of dangerously cold weather. The city’s Department of Neighborhood […]
WRN Daily: Madison fire inspector asks you to be safe with space heaters and check in on...
by Raymond Neupert on January 23, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Be sure you’re staying safe in the cold this weekend. Madison chief fire inspector Scott Strassburg says you want to keep any space heater you’re planning to use on its own outlet, and not plugged into a power strip with other […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Assembly bill could bring WisconsinEye back online (MADISON) In a rare display of bipartisanship, state Assembly leaders announced Thursday an agreement on proposed legislation to fund WisconsinEye. That would allow the state’s version of […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 23, 2026 at 11:50 AM
The Badger men’s basketball team extended their win streak to 5-games with a road victory at Penn State – The 5th ranked Badger men’s hockey team hosts Penn State this weekend – The Packers continue their defensive […]
Hemmersbach, Julie Ann Age 66 of Rural Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2026 at 3:29 PM
Julie Ann Hemmersbach, 66 of rural Norwalk, WI, passed away Thursday, January 8, 2026. Julie was born April 29, 1959, to Joe and Ardella (Schreier) Leis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. at the […]
WRN Daily: Home stretch of Dry January is Here
by Sean Maloney on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The home stretch is here for people who’ve been partaking in Dry January. UW Health addiction medicine physician Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar says putting something in place of alcohol can help you get through the rest of the month. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Senate leaders say data center regulations bill needs work (MADISON) A bill to regulate data center projects in Wisconsin passed the state Assembly this week – but Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says it needs work. Prior to the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Brewers sent ace pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Big Apple in a deal with the Mets – The Bucks fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, 122-102 – The Packers interviewed former Packers player and current Bears assistant Al Harris for […]
