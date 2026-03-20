3 Democratic pastors in Iowa are running for Congress, a snapshot of a national trend
More Democrats are openly running on faith, as progressive clergy and other religious candidates push back on the idea that Christianity belongs to the right. Candidates include James Talarico, a Texas seminarian running for Senate, and several ordained ministers running…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Armed man involved in police pursuit in Jefferson and Waukesha counties shot and killed by deputies (VILLAGE OF SUMMIT) Waukesha County deputies shot and killed an armed man involved in a police pursuit Thursday morning. The chase began […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Senate Majority leader LeMahieu not seeking reelection (MADISON) The Majority Leader in the Wisconsin state Senate is not seeking reelection this fall. Devin LeMahieu announced his decision on Thursday, calling serving in the Senate “the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Plenty of upsets on day one of the NCAA Tournament, including the Badgers early exit against High Point – The Badger women advanced with a first round win over Oregon State in the Women’s Basketball Invitational – The Green Bay […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 19, 2026 at 8:43 PM
It’s another one-and-done for the Wisconsin Badgers, falling in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament 83-82 to High Point – The WIAA boys state basketball tournament is underway at the Kohl Center in Madison – The Bucks open a […]
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Johnson, Gerald, R. “Rick” Age 74 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2026 at 2:52 PM
Gerald R. “Rick” Johnson, age 74, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at […]
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WRN Daily: Evers signs postpartum Medicaid expansion; talks online sports betting and...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
In Milwaukee Wednesday, Democratic governor Tony Evers signed one bill into law and discussed the possibility of signing others. The bill signed into law expands postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies from 60 days to a full […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs postpartum Medicaid bill into law (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers signs a bill expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Coverage will expand from 60 days to a […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 19, 2026 at 10:57 AM
The 64-team NCAA Tournament Field is set as first round action gets underway today. The Badgers tip off this afternoon against High Point in first round action from Portland – The Bucks open a 4-game road trip at Utah tonight – […]
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Pre-spring gardening tips with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen recently talked with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce Spangenberg about what to do in preparation for the beginning of spring planting and gardening, and what can […]
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