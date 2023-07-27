Witnesses call for increased military transparency on UFOs during hearing: 'Long overdue'
House lawmakers convened a hearing as bipartisan pressure mounts for more transparency regarding UFOs. Here’s what the witnesses said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Potawatomi encouraging members to eat more traditionally for better health
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Heart disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes are some of the top killers of Indigenous peoples.
Statue a tribute to man who made EAA AirVenture Oshkosh a 'gathering place for the world...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The late Tom Poberezny was chairman of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh from 1977 to 2011 and is credited with its growth.
Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM
Schabusiness, of Green Bay, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse.
Team Wisconsin wins 56 medals at North American Indigenous Games
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 12:13 AM
Nearly 250 athletes from the 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin competed against nearly 5,000 tribal athletes from across North America.
Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree intentionial homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilation of a corpse.
Green Bay Packers player AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle are featured in Door County Dining...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM
The Packers running back, who's become an advocate for the Peninsula, and his wife are on the cover and discuss 12 of their favorite dining spots.
Victims identified in deadly crash Friday night in Allouez
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM
A Green Bay man is expected to be charged Wednesday in the crash.
Three Marines found in vehicle in North Carolina, including 19-year-old Madison man, died...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2023 at 8:57 PM
Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison was one of three U.S. Marines found dead Sunday at a Speedway gas station.
