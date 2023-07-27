Weiland, Richard Dean Age 65 of New Lisbon
Richard Dean Weiland, known affectionately as Rich, passed away on July 25, 2023, in New Lisbon, WI. Rich was the son of Robert “Bob” and Naydean (Georgeson) Weiland and was born on May 27, 1958. Rich lived a life full of service and dedication to his community, marked by his love for family, friends, and the great outdoors.
Rich graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1976 and furthered his education at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), graduating in 1978. His professional life reflected his natural ability to lead and manage, with significant contributions to the New Lisbon School District as the Director of Building and Grounds for 20 years, and further stints as a facilities manager at Capital Lakes, Blue Green/Christmas Mountain, and Sauk County Health Care.
Rich’s work was not confined to his professional life. As a young man, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and was honored with the Dekalb AgriBusiness award. Rich was one of the founding members of the New Lisbon First Responders, serving as president for 40 years. And his affinity for service and community led him to the New Lisbon Fire Department, where he served for 35 years. His commitment to public safety extended to the Camp Douglas and Mauston Area Ambulance Associations, where he served as a director of Mauston for 5 years.
Outside of his service, Rich was a man of many interests. He was known for his love of hunting and snowplowing, and cherished camping trips and playing euchre with family and friends. He was a past Humane officer, enjoyed drafting and building, and had a special place in his heart for his dogs. Above all, he was known for being selfless, loving and handy.
Rich is survived by his fiancée Julie Raymond, his son Devin (Heather) Weiland of Oregon, WI., Tierney Fischer of New Lisbon, his stepchildren Brandy (Mark) Blum of New Lisbon, Tarra Rood of Elbert, CO., and his grandchildren Keagan Blum, Kiera Blum, Taelynn Rood. He also leaves behind his siblings Allen (Eva) Weiland of Wisconsin Rapids, Diane (Glen) Mortensen of New Lisbon, and Wanda Weiland of Brush, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Harlyn Weiland.
In the words of the esteemed author, Dr. Seuss, “To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” Rich, in his life, embodied this sentiment through his unwavering commitment to his family, his community, and his work. His life was a testament to the power of service, love, and dedication, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.
Rich’s life was a testament to the power of community, the strength of service, and the enduring bonds of family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 31th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the Community Center from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Kevin Weinshrott presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
