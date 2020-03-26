Wisconsin's confirmed coronavirus case total grows to over 700 cases, a 55% increase over two days
Wisconsin sees coronavirus cases jump to over 700, including nine deaths. Over two days, confirmed cases increased by 250.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Federal judges promises fast ruling on Green Bay lawsuit that seeks to delay election over...1 hour ago
- State Senator Fred Risser announces retirement1 hour ago
- Wisconsin gas prices plummet to 99 cents a gallon1 hour ago
- Wood County confirms second case of coronavirus, in southern part of the county1 hour ago
- Adjudant General explains National Guard role in state’s COVID-19 response3 hours ago
- GOP legislative leaders generally supportive of Evers ‘Safer At Home’ order3 hours ago
- Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update, March 26, 20203 hours ago
- Tomah Health Community Face Mask Project4 hours ago
- Attention Town of Lemonweir Residents and Mauston Area Motorists6 hours ago
- Heiman: Study on Milk’s Effect on Health Spells Opportunity11 hours ago
- DCHA Annual Conference to be Held Virtually11 hours ago
- State’s Sheep, Dairy Goat Herds Grew Last Year11 hours ago
