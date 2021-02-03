Wisconsin surpasses 570,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Wisconsin is approaching 600,000. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk provided on update of the state’s efforts on Tuesday. “We have administered 578,336 doses of COVID-19 vaccine here in Wisconsin, and 107,860 of those were second doses,” she said. There is still a discrepancy […]

