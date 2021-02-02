Homicide trial begins for former Nekoosa man charged with killing his girlfriend's adult daughter in January 2020
Paul Carter, 44, of Nekoosa, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the January 2020 beating death of 20-year-old Samantha Roberts.
Your guide to the Feb. 16 primary election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 11:24 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 16 primary election.
89th Assembly District special election: Five Republican candidates square off in Feb. 16...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2021 at 11:21 PM
The candidates responded to a questionnaire about why they're the best person for the job and their views on issues facing the area.
Alliant Energy prepares to close its last coal power plant in Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on February 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM
Alliant Energy says it’s planning to shut down its last coal power plant in Wisconsin. The company announced on Tuesday that the plant in Columbia County would be shut down by 2024. The closure would affect around 110 jobs, but many of those […]
State health officials: COVID-19 vaccine providers 'deeply disappointed' after much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM
Vaccination sites are set up and ready to give shots, but the state does not have enough doses, a health official said.
Wisconsin braces for snowstorm starting Wednesday evening, then bitter cold this weekend
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM
The winter storm is expected to begin Wednesday evening and last through Thursday. People can also expect much colder temperatures over the weekend.
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
Supreme Court denies appeal in Slenderman stabbing case
by Raymond Neupert on February 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM
The State Supreme Court has denied an appeal from one of the girls convicted in the Slenderman stabbings. Attorneys for Morgan Geyser argued that the original judges in the case made a mistake by allowing Geyser and Anissa Weier to be brought […]
Hatch Public Library Introduces Flipster®, a New Way to Access Magazines
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Tomah Health Meeting Community Needs
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM
