Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments in Democratic governor's suit against GOP-led Legislature

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ lawsuit against the Republican-controlled Legislature, arguing that it is unconstitutionally blocking funding for a state conservation program. The case marks the latest power struggle between…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.