Wisconsin students increasingly diverse, but teachers still overwhelmingly white, Policy Forum study shows
At a time when students of color have been particularly disconnected from the education system, not many teachers of color are in the pipeline.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Aaron Rodgers hopeful NFL games will be played with fans at Lambeau, new Mexican...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2020 at 12:48 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Almost 11% of Wisconsin's new coronavirus tests came back positive; 738 additional cases...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 4, 2020 at 8:21 PM
At this time last month, about 3% of Wisconsin's tests were positive.
'It's terrifying': Families worry about inmates as some Wisconsin prison staff not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2020 at 3:25 PM
While other states have required all correctional staff to wear masks, Wisconsin has not done so.
4 kids, 2 adults displaced after Green Bay house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2020 at 2:50 PM
A family of six, made up of two adults and four children, were displaced from their home after a fire Friday night. No one was injured
Supreme Court affirms wide discretion to police in traffic stops; dissent says implicit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Two justices disagreed sharply about the value of social science research in a case about when traffic stops go too far.
Sen. Ron Johnson retracts amendment for Juneteenth replacement of Columbus Day as federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2020 at 12:43 AM
"I do not support efforts to erase America's rich history — not the good, the bad or the ugly."
Friday COVID-19 numbers: 5.7 percent positive as cases top 24,000
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 11:22 PM
The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased on Friday, as total tests decreased heading into the holiday weekend. The Department of Health Services reported 579 of 10,186 new test results came back positive. That’s 5.7 […]
Liberal group says Wisconsin billionaires have gotten richer during pandemic
by WRN Contributor on July 3, 2020 at 8:03 PM
While many of us are taking a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of Wisconsin billionaires a doing quite well for themselves. Citizen Action of Wisconsin executive director Robert Kraig believes they’re benefiting from a tax […]
