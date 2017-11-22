Wisconsin Senate race: Kevin Nicholson doubles down on Steve Bannon endorsement
Digital ad heralds the mid-October endorsement of Nicholson by the Bannon-linked Great America PAC
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
