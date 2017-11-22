Millions Watch Video Of Wisconsin Hunter’s Encounter With Deer

(Hillsboro, WI) — More than 17 million people have watched a Facebook video of a deer hunter’s “crazy” encounter with an eight-point buck near Hillsboro in Vernon County. Dan Hartley of Janesville said he tried scaring the animal away on Saturday because it was smaller than what he wanted but instead of running off, the deer walked up and sniffed him, poked him in the back, and moved toward his feet before he decided to get away. Hartley then decided to make a seven minute video showing the animal shoving its antlers into Hartley as if he was a scrathing post. He used his gun, boots, and gloves to try and keep the deer at bay and it finally ran off with neither Hartley nor his hunting partners shooting. By Tuesday evening, the video was shared 350,000 times on Facebook.

Source: WRJC.com

