Wisconsin Residents Can Save $50 On Broadband Bills
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin says about a half-million residents will benefit from an F-C-C initiative backing internet service. The Emergency Broadband Benefit could mean 50-dollars-a-month to people living in the state’s rural areas. The pandemic amplified broadband issues in underserved areas of Wisconsin. A commission spokesperson says it gets a lot of calls from people who are struggling to pay their internet bill – or who have run out of data for the month. People in tribal areas are actually eligible for up to 75-dollars off their bill. The program is called a step in the right direction, but just a temporary fix to an existing problem. Funding will stop six months after federal health officials declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court voted to deny a request filed last summer to change state court rules from a former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen and conservative legal firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Gov. Tony Evers urged people Friday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but said he didn't support offering those who get shots a chance to win $1 million, as Ohio is doing.
The Wisconsin business community is studying how to react to new guidelines that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.
Eau Claire County has received a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, for a pilot program to provide high-speed internet in rural areas. As the county’s information systems director Dave Hayden explains, the service will […]
