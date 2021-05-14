Juneau County 4-H Scholarships Awarded

The Juneau County 4-H Leaders Association recently announced the four recipients of their annual scholarship awards to area high school seniors. This year’s recipients are: Deena Degner of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club, Anna Renner of Cheery 4-H Club, Daniel Senzig of Blackhawk 4-H Club, and Matti Wafle of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club. Each of the four scholarship recipients will receive $500 upon completion of their first semester of post-secondary education.

The scholarship awards are based upon 4-H community club involvement, countywide involvement in 4-H events and project areas, plus leadership in 4-H as well as outside of 4-H. The scholarship selection committee agreed that all four of this year’s recipients live out the 4-H motto (“To make the best better”) in everything that they do.

This is just one example of how the Juneau County 4-H Leaders Association supports Juneau County 4-H members. The main fundraisers for the Juneau County 4-H Leaders Association that support expenses such as this are the 4-H food stand at the Juneau County Fair and a pre-ordered item fundraiser.

If you are interested in joining 4-H, please contact the UW Division of Extension Office in Juneau County at 608-847-9329, 220 E. State Street, Room 104, Mauston WI or email april.martell@wisc.edu.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.