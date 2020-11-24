Wisconsin recount live: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley visits recount site
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Packers take step toward allowing fans in Lambeau Field this season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2020 at 12:27 AM
Because of COVID-19, the Packers have not allowed fans for games, but that might change before season's end.
-
In new challenge, Evers and Kaul ask to throw out part of Wisconsin's lame-duck laws
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2020 at 12:23 AM
The latest case focuses on a requirement that the Legislature's budget committee sign off on some court settlements negotiated by Kaul.
-
Wisconsin recount live: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley visits recount site
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 11:52 PM
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump's campaign.
-
West Bend alderman dies after accidentally shooting himself while hunting on Washington...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 23, 2020 at 11:35 PM
Police said Steven E. Hoogester was leaving a ground blind and accidentally shot himself on the north side of the Door County island.
-
Group sues Dane County over its limits on indoor gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 11:35 PM
A gym and two Dane County residents sued public health officials Monday to try to overturn a ban on gatherings that is meant to keep Thanksgiving events from worsening the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Coronavirus numbers dip after deadliest week of pandemic, but hospitals still struggling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM
Wisconsin on Monday reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in four weeks, but the good news could be short-lived as Thanksgiving gatherings are likely to cause a spike.
-
WILL files lawsuit against Dane County health order, County Executive Parisi says order...
by Raymond Neupert on November 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM
Dane County and Madison will be stepping up to defend their health department in a lawsuit against health orders. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty wants the State Supreme Court to directly strike down an order restricting indoor […]
-
Will a 15-year-old arrested in the Mayfair mall shooting face charges in adult court? It...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Under Wisconsin law, the teenage suspect could end up in adult court, depending on the circumstances of the case and the decisions of the prosecutor.
-
Wisconsin home sales up 25% in October, as markets recover from pandemic plunge
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 23, 2020 at 8:59 PM
Existing home sales in northeastern and central Wisconsin sharply rebounded in October, showing double-digit increases over October 2019 and pushing sales nearly 5% higher, year-to-date.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.