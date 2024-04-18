Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-18-24
Missing woman found dead in domestic violence related case (MILWAUKEE) What was a missing person’s case in Milwaukee has turned into a homicide investigation. 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart, who was reported missing after being last seen Sunday, was found dead Wednesday morning on Milwaukee’s north side. Police said a 41-year-old man was taken into custody in […] Source: WRN.com
by Bob Hague on April 18, 2024 at 7:46 PM
Local Counties Awarded Farm Bureau Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2024 at 4:08 PM
Wonewoc Library Receives Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-18-24
by Bob Hague on April 18, 2024 at 9:15 AM
Rainfall brings wildfire relief (UNDATED) All 72 Wisconsin counties have low wildfire danger. That follows rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s a significant improvement from earlier in the week, when all but 2 counties had high or very […]
Necedah’s Marquis Energy Set to Change Hands
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2024 at 7:57 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-17-24
by Bob Hague on April 17, 2024 at 6:40 PM
Follow-up search at home of suspect in Sade Robison case (MILWAUKEE) Authorities continue to look for clues in the murder of a young Milwaukee woman. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office conducted a follow-up search Tuesday at the home of […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-17-24
by Bob Hague on April 17, 2024 at 2:21 PM
Evers reacts as Republicans skip committee special session on PFAS funding (MADISON) At the Capitol, another impasse on funding for PFAS contamination. Democratic Governor Tony Evers wants Republicans […]
Mauston Students Compete at State FBLA Event
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2024 at 3:47 PM
Motorcycle Accident In Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2024 at 3:45 PM
