Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-18-24

Missing woman found dead in domestic violence related case (MILWAUKEE) What was a missing person’s case in Milwaukee has turned into a homicide investigation. 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart, who was reported missing after being last seen Sunday, was found dead Wednesday morning on Milwaukee’s north side. Police said a 41-year-old man was taken into custody in […] Source: WRN.com







