Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-15-24

Evers signs 15 bills (MADISON) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday signed 15 bills into law, including one that expands the options for municipalities to fund water quality improvements through a state program. Senate Bill 99 allows projects dealing with the reduction of infiltration and inflow in connecting laterals and sewer lines to qualify for […] Source: WRN.com







