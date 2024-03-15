Wisconsin News Summary 3-15-24

City officials to consider using federal ARPA funds for security fencing around police department parking lot. (WAUSAU) Following a disturbing incident in which a man confronted an officer and then cut his own neck, city officials in Wausau may use federal ARPA money to fence off the police department parking lot. Alder Lisa Rasmussen said […] Source: WRN.com







