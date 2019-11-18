Wisconsin National Guard soldiers return to U.S. after year-long deployment to Afghanistan
About 190 soldiers in the Appleton-based 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, Sunday from a year-long deployment to Afghanistan.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
