Woman Charged with Killing Boyfriend Taken to Hospital with Infant Right Before Deceased Body was Discovered

27 year old Crystal Pharis was charged Monday in the death of her boyfriend 26 year old Jason Dailey of Necedah. Authorities reported to Dailey’s residence on November 12th at around 10:30am. Pharis told authorities that Dailey had left two days ago and that she did not want to file a missing persons report at that time. The Deputy left but returned less than a half hour later to investigate the disappearance. He was let into the house by a 26 year old man and the deputy discovered an unresponsive Pharis on top of a 2 month old infant who appeared to be in need of medical attention. Pharis and the infant were taken to the hospital for treatment. A toxicology report came back negative for drugs in the infant. The deputy then discovered Dailey’s body in the master bedroom covered up by blankets and pillows. There were visible injuries to Dailey’s head and blood splatter over the bedroom furniture. Pharis faces charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide as well as Hiding a Corpse and Neglecting a Child.

