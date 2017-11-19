Wisconsin men’s soccer advances to Sweet 16

The Wisconsin men’s soccer team blanked 12th-seeded Notre Dame 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana. The last time the Badgers advanced to the NCAA tournament second round in 2013, they lost in South Bend 4-0, but the Badgers rewrote history tonight. Senior Mike Catalano scored […]

