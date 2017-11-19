Police: 9-year-old girl used to smuggle drugs into prison
Police say a 9-year-old girl was used to smuggle drugs into a Vermont prison. Vermont State Police say one of three people who’ve been charged showed the girl how to slip drugs enclosed in cellophane wrap to an inmate during visitation on Sept. 10 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Source: WAOW.com
