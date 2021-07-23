Wisconsin has seen a slight increase in the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the last week
Wisconsin numbers show a slight increase in Delta variant of 19 cases from last week, up to 120 cases.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
It took 29 years and cost more than $10,000 for this Green Bay Packers fan to get season...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 12:33 AM
Zachary Beckman was put on the Packers waiting list the day after his birth. He's grateful it didn't take longer than 29 years to get season tickets.
-
Super Bowl XLV-winning Packers surprise fans around Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Packers alumni James Jones, Nick Collins, Morgan Burnett, Ryan Grant visit with Packers fans during the Packers Road Trip on July 22, 2021.
-
EAA AirVenture 2021: Here's a roundup of things to do and see as event begins Monday
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM
Here's a look at things to do and see around EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
-
Wisconsin has seen a slight increase in the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the last week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM
Wisconsin numbers show a slight increase in Delta variant of 19 cases from last week, up to 120 cases.
-
One family has owned GLC Minerals for 150 years. The story of how they built it, almost...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM
GLC Minerals was founded when Fred Hurlbut Sr. came to Green Bay in 1871 to start a wholesale business. Much has changed, but his family still owns it.
-
Oneida organic farm, cannery and retail store are making Indigenous foods the Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM
Here's how the Oneida Cannery and agricultural community are providing food security and sovereignty for the Wisconsin tribe.
-
Consumer Reports wants to know about your internet speed and how much it costs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Consumer Reports will analyze the cost, quality and speeds users are getting to understand why people pay different rates for the same service.
-
Average new COVID-19 cases increased for the 15th consecutive day as positivity rate jumps
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 221, up 27 cases from Tuesday.
-
Rebuilding of Oconto's Bayshore Road one step closer as city seeks state funding
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM
The city is hoping a state program will pay for half the cost to reconstruct a road battered by flooding and heavy vehicle traffic.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.