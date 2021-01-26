Wisconsin has decided who's next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine — but they may have to wait till March because of low supply
The state health department warned that vaccine may not be available until around March 1.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Sponsor organizes own RV show at Suamico dealership after Resch Expo cancels Green Bay RV...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM
The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo at Resch Expo is cancelled. But Kunes RV, one of the event's sponsors, will fhost its own camping show in Suamico.
Oconto Falls man charged in crash that injured passengers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 26, 2021 at 10:13 PM
The three men in the car wrestled for Oconto Falls in 2017; one was a state champion that year.
Ron Johnson joins most of his GOP colleagues in opposing impeachment trial in Senate test...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2021 at 10:07 PM
The GOP objections to holding a Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump fell short but showed Democrats are likely short of votes to convict him.
Republican Ron Johnson presides for the last time as Senate homeland security chair
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM
After six years as chairman, Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin presided for the last time Tuesday over a meeting of the Senate's homeland security committee.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on ending statewide face mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM
If the measure passes the Senate and the Assembly, it could be the first policy change related to the pandemic that the state Legislature has made since April.
Juneau County Health Department Reports 3 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday 1/26 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2021 at 8:41 PM
Sheriff’s Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Britzman, Vilas B. Age 87 of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2021 at 7:36 PM
