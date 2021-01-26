Juneau County Health Department Reports 3 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday 1/26 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported just 3 new cases of COVID19 within the county during their Tuesday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 193 active cases with 9 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,189 cases with 1,780 recoveries and 16 COVID related deaths. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility is down to just 1 active COVID19 case.

Source: WRJC.com







