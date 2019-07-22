Wisconsin GOP legislators push for faster denials for asylum claims

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says he may have a solution for some of the problems at the border. Johnson is one of nine senators who sent a letter to President Donald Trump — pushing for a new program. “Operation Safe Return” would rapidly speed up the asylum-seeking process to find the families that don’t have […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.