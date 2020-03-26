Wisconsin Elections Commission issues urgent appeal for poll workers
Even with thousands of absentee ballots being requested and mailed in, it appears there will be in-person voting for Wisconsin’s April 7 elections. But many poll workers are older adults at higher risk for COVD-19. “We need poll workers. If you are a teacher who’s home because the schools are closed, or if you’re a […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Live coronavirus updates: Iron County reports first death, bringing state total to 122 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s confirmed coronavirus case total grows to over 700 cases, a 55% increase...2 hours ago
- Live coronavirus updates: Milwaukee County reports its 8th death, the 11th in Wisconsin2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Elections Commission issues urgent appeal for poll workers3 hours ago
- Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 10 deaths and more than 700 positive tests6 hours ago
- State Senator Fred Risser announces retirement7 hours ago
- Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update, March 26, 202010 hours ago
- Tomah Health Community Face Mask Project10 hours ago
- Attention Town of Lemonweir Residents and Mauston Area Motorists12 hours ago
- Heiman: Study on Milk’s Effect on Health Spells Opportunity17 hours ago
- DCHA Annual Conference to be Held Virtually17 hours ago
- State’s Sheep, Dairy Goat Herds Grew Last Year17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.