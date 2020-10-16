Wisconsin breaks yet another daily record as coronavirus cases soar to new heights
In Wisconsin, 1,101 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 274 in intensive care units. Both numbers were all-time highs.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin breaks yet another daily record as coronavirus cases soar to new heights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM
In Wisconsin, 1,101 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 274 in intensive care units. Both numbers were all-time highs.
-
U.S. surgeon general announces creation of federal COVID-19 testing site at ThedaCare...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM
The site will be the first in the area to test anyone, regardless of whether people have symptoms or have knowingly been exposed to the virus.
-
How to track your ballot after voting absentee in Wisconsin's November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM
In Wisconsin, voters can use MyVote.WI.gov to track their absentee ballots after they've been sent to ensure their votes are received and counted.
-
Evers campaign releasing TV ad targeting GOP lawmakers' pandemic response
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The ad runs until Oct. 27 on television in the Green Bay, La Crosse/Eau Claire, and Milwaukee media markets, and will include digital and mail components.
-
Judge upholds Green Bay Police officer's discipline for leaking information about sexual...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 8:55 PM
A Brown County judge has sided with the city in a 2019 case that alleged an officer was disciplined for revealing private information without ever being given the chance to respond to the charges.
-
This Saturday is National Move Over Day
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2020 at 8:47 PM
-
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 8:45 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
-
Stock the Shelves: Your generous donations needed more than ever to support neighbors...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM
The Stock the Shelves effort in Wisconsin provides direct hunger relief to people in local communities that need it most.
-
Suspect From Wisconsin Dells Charged In Plot Against Michigan Governo
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2020 at 8:00 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.