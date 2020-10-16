Golden Eagles Run Over Dells in Prep Football Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles ran over the Wisconsin Dells Chiefs Friday night in prep football action winning 45-7 over the Chiefs. Mauston used the legs and arm of Spencer Lehman. Lehman threw for 123 yards and a touchdown and ran for 66 yards and another score in the Mauston victory. Kraig Armstrong was not to be outdone by Lehman running for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Golden Eagles victory. Cam Cafferty was on the receiving end of Lehmans lone touchdown pass. Mauston jumped out to a 22-0 lead and led 22-7 at half. Mauston would score the final 23 points of the game to pull away from their South Central Conference Rivals who were playing shorthanded due to COVID19 contact tracing. Mauston improves to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in South Central Conference action. The Dells drops to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

Source: WRJC.com







