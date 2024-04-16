Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-16-24

Evers taps Casey to lead Revenue (MADISON) The state Revenue Department has its new secretary. Governor Tony Evers announced Monday his appointment of David Casey to serve as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Casey fills the vacancy recently left by Peter Barca, whose retirement took effect last week. Barca has announced he’s considering […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.