Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Wednesday 3/21/18

>>Part-Time Firefighter Charged With Threatening Governor Walker

(Lannon, WI) — A 45-year-old part-time firefighter in Menomonee Falls is charged with making an online threat against Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. The Facebook post read, “I suggest we take all our firearms to the governor’s mansion and execute the parasite.” It was reported to Wisconsin State Capitol Police March 8th and they traced the post to Nicholas Hager of Lannon. He immediately took responsibility for making the threat, according to Lannon Police. Hager says he was simply expressing his frustration with government. He says he had no intention of going to the governor’s mansion and doesn’t even own any guns. Hager has a court appearance set for next month.

>>Former Youth Prison Inmate Awarded $18.9M By Corrections Department

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has settled a federal lawsuit by agreeing to give a former youth prison inmate almost 19-million dollars. State officials announced the settlement with Sydni Briggs Tuesday afternoon. Briggs tried to commit suicide by hanging herself in her cell at the youth prison near Irma two-and-a-half years ago. Guards managed to save her, but she suffered a brain injury and needs around-the-clock care. The Briggs family filed the suit last year claiming the prison staff ignored signs she was thinking about suicide and failed to take the necessary steps to protect her.

>>University Of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate Programs Highly-Ranked

(Madison, WI) — A national publication ranks graduate programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison near the top nationwide. The positive evaluation is included in the 2019 edition of U-S News and World Report’s Best Graduate Schools. Administrators point to an environment of academic excellence, outstanding faculty and staff, and creative students. The program for graduate students in education was ranked second in the nation, including top rankings for administration and supervision, curriculum and instruction and educational psychology.

>>Mount Pleasant To Condemn “Blighted” Property For Foxconn Project

(Mount Pleasant, WI) — Homeowners living near Mount Pleasant in Racine County say they feel like they are being kicked out, with their personal property being taken away. Mount Pleasant current owns about two-thirds of the land which is needed for the multi-billion dollar Foxconn project. The village is moving forward on plans to classify the land for the manufacturing plant as blighted. Homeowners are being offered 50-thousand dollars-an-acre. The village board has approved the official boundaries for the Foxconn facility. Public comments will be taken for the next two weeks.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

