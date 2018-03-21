Karll, Jason Michael, age 50 of Baraboo

Jason Michael Karll, 50, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his close family and friends on Sunday, March 18, 2018, after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

The son of John Karll of Green Bay, and Sandra Joyce-Karll of Baraboo, Jason was born on Oct. 2, 1967, in Storm Lake, Iowa. Jason attended the Baraboo School District. He was employed by his uncle Fred at Kruse Oldsmobile, Bandbox, the Village of West Baraboo, UPS, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Baraboo Fire Department for many years. Jason had to retire due to being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007. Jason enjoyed spending days outside mowing, washing his car, and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan.

Jason loved his family and friends and took extreme pride in his three sons, Andrew Karll of Fitchburg and Braeden Karll and Bryce Karll, both of Galesville. He never missed a chance to “brag up” his boys.

Jason is survived by his parents, children, and siblings Jeff (Cathy) Karll, Jon (Lisa) Karll, Chad Karll and Summer Karll (Mark Eberle). Jason is also survived by his partner Tina Anderson-Kirchberg, and wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Thank you to his dedicated friends and family that came to spend hours reminiscing, caring for and just spending time with him in his final days. Also, a big thank you to the doctors/nursing staff at SSM-Health and St. Clare Meadows for such compassionate care.

We thank all those that have had Jason in their prayers and thoughts for so many months. We are deeply saddened by Jason’s passing but we find comfort that he is now at peace.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, followed immediately by burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation to be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the “Jason Karll Memorial Fund” at any Wells Fargo location or mailed to Wells Fargo Bank, 502 Oak St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

