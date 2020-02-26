What we know about the Molson Coors shooting
Six people were killed including a gunman during a shooting rampage on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- There have now been at least 11 mass shootings in Wisconsin since 20046 hours ago
- What we know about the Molson Coors shooting7 hours ago
- Milwaukee Miller brewery shooting: Six Molson Coors workers, including shooter, dead in ra...7 hours ago
- Further compromise on tax cuts & K-12 spending unlikely12 hours ago
- Snider, Jerry D. Age 78 of Oakdale15 hours ago
- Firearms Found at Residence of Convicted Felon in Necedah15 hours ago
- Head Butt Leads to Charges Against Wonewoc Man15 hours ago
- Evers vetoes Republican-authored tax cut bill16 hours ago
- Wisconsin joins multistate investigation of JUUL19 hours ago
- Final Chance to Schedule Appointment with FSA Office for CRP1 day ago
- Selz-Pralle Dairy to be Featured on Hoard’s Dairyman Webinar1 day ago
- Hardyman Named Ag Business Consultant1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.