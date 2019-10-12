Week 8 takeaways: Szymanski injury could hurt Green Bay Southwest
Green Bay Southwest sticking around playoff picture, while Green Bay East and Green Bay Notre Dame both stay positive
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ellen DeGeneres supports the Packers, Marco’s Pizza closes in Fond du Lac: Stories y...13 hours ago
- Police seek two men threatening undocumented Hispanic immigrants in Marathon County1 day ago
- Evers intends to block UW regents plan to punish students who disrupt free speech1 day ago
- Sheriff’s Sales1 day ago
- Wisconsin Residents To Have More Health Insurance Options This Year1 day ago
- Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/101 day ago
- Culver’s Raises Over $2.5 Million for ‘Thank You Farmers’ Fund1 day ago
- WFBF: Perdue Dairy Comments Taken Out of Context1 day ago
- Evers to Consider Bill to Legalize Kids’ Lemonade Stands1 day ago
- Glenn Grothman – Wisconsin lawmaker's claim that millionaires are eligible for ...1 day ago
- Adams unsure when he’ll return to Packers lineup2 days ago
- Potter waiver denied by NCAA appeals committee2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.