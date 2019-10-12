Lawmakers Take Steps To Decriminalize Lemonade Stands

A plan approved in the Wisconsin Senate Tuesday would decriminalize the operation of lemonade stands. The Assembly will take up the issue of allowing kids under the age of 18 to sell glasses of lemonade in their front yards next. Some rules will remain in place. Sales will be limited to two-thousand dollars-a-year and the kids won’t be able to sell any food which has to be refrigerated or cooked.

Source: WRJC.com





