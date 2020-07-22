WEAC continues call for remote learning for K-12 students this fall

As school districts around the state and the country prepare to reopen, there are still many questions about how to do it safely. Wisconsin Education Association Council Region One President Tammy Erickson says just getting the kids to and from school will be a challenge. “Are we going to run the bus route 2 or […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.