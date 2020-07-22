Green Bay votes to create city masking ordinance

To slow the spread of COVID 19, masks will soon be required in public spaces around Green Bay. The city council voted 7-5 on Tuesday to create an ordinance mandating masks inside buildings the public has common access to. Those would include city buildings and many businesses. The majority of the 7-5 vote believe the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.